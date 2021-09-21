abrdn plc Sells 1,659 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Xylem by 20.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,399,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Xylem by 120.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $131.04 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $138.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

