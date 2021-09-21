Greenleaf Trust Makes New $281,000 Investment in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOBS. FMR LLC increased its stake in 51job by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in 51job by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.67.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on JOBS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

