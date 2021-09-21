Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after buying an additional 986,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,943,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,917,000 after buying an additional 289,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,936,000 after buying an additional 219,940 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $84,570,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STL opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

