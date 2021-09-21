JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,527.19 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $945.00 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,521.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,351.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

