JustInvest LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,616,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,573 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 109.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,864,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,619,000 after buying an additional 974,586 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.47. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.91.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

