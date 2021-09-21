JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of BRO opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

