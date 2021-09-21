JustInvest LLC Buys 1,244 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,370 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.