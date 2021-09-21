CWM Advisors LLC Buys 704 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,220,000 after buying an additional 445,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,485,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,354,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 281,001 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.