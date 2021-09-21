CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $92,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

