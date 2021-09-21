S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 82.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 24.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.92%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

