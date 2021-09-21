CWM Advisors LLC Buys 15 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Markel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Markel by 14.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Markel by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Markel by 65.0% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Markel by 374.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,198.59 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,238.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,205.49.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

