Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,429 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $143.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average is $140.11. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $97.78 and a twelve month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

