MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 71,572 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 15.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

