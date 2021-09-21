Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 7,776 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

IYE stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $30.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.