CWM Advisors LLC Buys 572 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 51.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 98.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.20%. Research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.