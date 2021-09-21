CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHE shares. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.14. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,724. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.