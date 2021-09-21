Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,223 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.91 and its 200-day moving average is $111.38. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

