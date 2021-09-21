Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $528.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 152.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.94. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $540.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,836,635. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.