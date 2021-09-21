Greenleaf Trust Cuts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Waters were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 80,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $395.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.72.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

