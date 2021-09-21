-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.07). MiMedx Group reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $657.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

