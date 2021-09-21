Short Interest in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Increases By 41.6%

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the August 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 704,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,780,000 after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after buying an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

