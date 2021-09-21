Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Update

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,400 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the August 15th total of 303,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.3 days.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Regis Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of RGRNF opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Regis Resources has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Regis Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration and production company, which engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The firm operates its business through Duketon North Operations and Duketon South Operations segments. The Duketon North Operations segment currently comprising Moolart Well, Gloster, Anchor and Dogbolter.

