Short Interest in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Rises By 42.6%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the August 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Get FIGS alerts:

Shares of FIGS opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that FIGS will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,202,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,420,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,349,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.