BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 21,392 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $277.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

