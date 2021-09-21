National Asset Management Inc. Invests $750,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,016 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

