Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in AMERCO by 76.2% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,858,000 after purchasing an additional 193,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 169.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 50.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter worth about $16,461,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMERCO by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,022,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $646.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $345.19 and a 1-year high of $677.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $628.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.60.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

