CWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKR. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

