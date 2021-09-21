Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 9.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 20.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 13.4% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 15,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 175,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

