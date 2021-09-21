Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $241,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

