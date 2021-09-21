Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

