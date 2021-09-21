Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.58 Million Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $216,000.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,917. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $159.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.65. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

