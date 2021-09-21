iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

