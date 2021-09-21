Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 277,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

