Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 436 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,326,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 817,766 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $57,871,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 96,679 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $9,649,530.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,090 shares in the company, valued at $707,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,406,727 shares of company stock worth $337,831,370 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

DELL opened at $100.87 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.