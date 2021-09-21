Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 346 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

