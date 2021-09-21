AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 282 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $85.66.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

