AGF Investments Inc. Takes Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.29.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $152.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.49.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

