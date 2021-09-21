AGF Investments Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Humana by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Humana by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Humana by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Humana by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.63.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $404.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.59. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

