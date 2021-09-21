61,892 Shares in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,195,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,991,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,438,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,598,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.44. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

CGAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC raised Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.