Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 469 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 211,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $268.72 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,356 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

