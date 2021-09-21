Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 400 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,191.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 185,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,583,000 after purchasing an additional 170,940 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,557 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $148.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.95, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

