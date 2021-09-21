Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Post Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.82). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($6.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.93) to ($5.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $1,265,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,809,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,025 shares of company stock valued at $47,752,727. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.23.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

