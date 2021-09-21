Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,295 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $35,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,147,000 after buying an additional 1,575,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 751,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 535,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,178,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

