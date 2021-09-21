Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNW opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

