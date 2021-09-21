Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,832 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 47.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in PVH by 3.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 28,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PVH by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.65 and a 200 day moving average of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

