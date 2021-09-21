Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Aeglea BioTherapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million.

AGLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $373.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

