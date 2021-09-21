abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,010 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.44% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of ESRT opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -161.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.