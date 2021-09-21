Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 585 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $127.88 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.