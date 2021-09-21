Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 47.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

