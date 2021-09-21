Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after buying an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Abiomed by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Abiomed by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,413,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $347.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.42 and a 200 day moving average of $319.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

